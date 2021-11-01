Submit a Tip
‘Rust’ assistant director hopes for film industry changes

Alec Baldwin shooting investigation uncovers red flags.
Alec Baldwin shooting investigation uncovers red flags.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(AP) - The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer says he hopes the tragedy prompts the film industry to “reevaluate its values and practices” to ensure no one is harmed again.

David Halls released a statement to the New York Post, breaking his silence following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza during production of the Western “Rust” in New Mexico.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hollywood professionals have been baffled by the circumstances of the movie-set shooting.

It already has led to other production crews stepping up safety measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

