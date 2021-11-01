Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach business seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hannah Lewis and CJ Walters opened Boardwalk Bikes three months ago during the summer season.

The store is located off N Kings Highway, within a few blocks of the beach.

They say business has been good, but they want to make sure the off-season months are just as successful.

“When you come to Myrtle Beach, where’s the first place you to want to head to,” asked Lewis. “The beach, the boardwalk. A better way to access it would be to ride a bike.”

Tuesday afternoon Lewis will ask the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to consider amending the amusement zoning code 14.07C, to allow bicycle rentals as a conditional use on the boardwalk.

They feel the change will help them to reach even more tourists.

“We’ll be able to get out there so the people that weren’t even thinking about renting bikes, they’ll be like ‘oh wow, there’s bikes,” said Walters. “That way they’ll be able to get further on the boardwalk and see more of Myrtle Beach and other businesses and stores they may had not otherwise seen if they were just walking.”

The couple says they’re prepared to address any concerns previously mentioned about this proposal, including safety.

“I’m going to take my time and make every customer feel safe, whether it’s their second, fifth, first time in Myrtle Beach,” Lewis said. “I’m going to take the time and walk you through where I think you should go.”

Part of the owners safety plans includes maps they made to go over with customers, highlighting the safest routes for them to take in the city.

“I don’t want anybody getting hurt,” said Lewis.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, November 2, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

.
Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach
.
Myrtle Beach biz seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk
.
Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach
Body cameras
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office introduces body cameras, VIPER system
Voters will head to the polls Tuesday.
Several Grand Strand municipalities holding elections Tuesday