Myrtle Beach business seeks change in zoning, conditional bicycle use on boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hannah Lewis and CJ Walters opened Boardwalk Bikes three months ago during the summer season.

The store is located off N Kings Highway, within a few blocks of the beach.

They say business has been good, but they want to make sure the off-season months are just as successful.

“When you come to Myrtle Beach, where’s the first place you to want to head to,” asked Lewis. “The beach, the boardwalk. A better way to access it would be to ride a bike.”

Tuesday afternoon Lewis will ask the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission to consider amending the amusement zoning code 14.07C, to allow bicycle rentals as a conditional use on the boardwalk.

They feel the change will help them to reach even more tourists.

“We’ll be able to get out there so the people that weren’t even thinking about renting bikes, they’ll be like ‘oh wow, there’s bikes,” said Walters. “That way they’ll be able to get further on the boardwalk and see more of Myrtle Beach and other businesses and stores they may had not otherwise seen if they were just walking.”

The couple says they’re prepared to address any concerns previously mentioned about this proposal, including safety.

“I’m going to take my time and make every customer feel safe, whether it’s their second, fifth, first time in Myrtle Beach,” Lewis said. “I’m going to take the time and walk you through where I think you should go.”

Part of the owners safety plans includes maps they made to go over with customers, highlighting the safest routes for them to take in the city.

“I don’t want anybody getting hurt,” said Lewis.

The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, November 2, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.