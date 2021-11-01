Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle on Halloween night.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 6:30 p.m. Sunday an SUV was turning left on Highway 544 from Maryport Drive while the motorcycle was on Highway 544 when the two collided near Ocean Lakes Campground.

The operator of the motorcycle was killed.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were not hurt.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released yet.

