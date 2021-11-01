Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Minor earthquakes keep hitting near South Carolina town

Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor...
Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude, but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood and Patrick Phillips
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENKINSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An area near the South Carolina town of Jenkinsville has been hit with multiple minor earthquakes over the last week.

The latest quake happened early Sunday morning. Multiple news outlets report the U.S. Geological Survey initially registered the Sunday tremor in Fairfield County at 2.2 magnitude but later edged up the intensity to 2.3.

It’s the sixth small earthquake in the area over a week, with three quakes recorded on Thursday alone.

The State newspaper reported that the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is studying the seismic activity.

Earthquakes that register less than 2.5 usually are too small to be felt.

While most people associated earthquakes with the west coast of the United States, the largest earthquake ever recorded on the eastern seaboard hit in Charleston on August 31, 1886. The quake measured a magnitude of 7.3.

The initial shock lasted nearly a full minute and it was felt from Chicago to Cuba.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

.
Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach
.
‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event
.
Myrtle Beach strengthens relationship between residents, city workers
The WMBF News team was honored with seven first-place awards in the 2021 Radio, Television,...
WMBF News takes home 7 first-place journalism awards in Carolina news competition
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation