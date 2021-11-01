Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse COVID vaccine

Federal lawmakers are backing legislation prohibiting dishonorable discharges for military...
Federal lawmakers are backing legislation prohibiting dishonorable discharges for military service members who refuse to get their COVID-19 vaccine.(DVIDS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated COVID-19 vaccines, senior leaders are wrestling with the fate of tens of thousands who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally.

It could be a career-ending decision, or could trigger transfers, travel restrictions and requirements to repay bonuses.

Exemption decisions will be made by unit commanders around the world, on what the Pentagon says will be a “case-by-case” basis.

That raises a vexing issue for military leaders who are pushing a vaccine mandate seen as critical to maintaining a healthy force, but want to avoid a haphazard approach with those who refuse.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations
.
Drink Pink: Duplin Winery raising money for fight against breast cancer
New Goodwill in Market Common offers career support services
New Goodwill in Market Common offers career support services
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer