Mayor: Crash at McLeod Health Loris hospital causes power outage throughout city

A few cars were damaged after a car backed into a pole, causing a main Santee Cooper transmission line to fall.(Source: Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Customers, businesses and schools in Loris lost power for a bit Monday afternoon after a crash at the hospital.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said a car backed into a pole at the hospital and it caused a main Santee Cooper transmission line to fall on some cars in the parking lot.

Harrelson said that the power outage didn’t cause any issues at the hospital, but there were outages at Loris Elementary School and other homes and businesses all the way up to the state line.

Around 1:30 p.m., Santee Cooper’s outage map showed that most of the power had been restored in the city.

Harrelson added that there were no reported injuries due to the crash.

Loris Police Department, Loris Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were called to the scene, according to Harrelson.

The mayor added that everyone was very professional in handling the situation.

