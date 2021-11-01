Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The economy along the Grand Strand remains strong and will continue through the holiday season, according to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The chamber said based on their data, the winter season in Myrtle Beach will be busy with people visiting the Grand Strand.

Data shows during the first four weeks of October this year, the number of people staying in hotels is higher than 2020 and 2019. In fact, those numbers are 30% higher than what we saw two years ago.

Chamber leaders said there is a high demand for people wanting to be here in the fall and they are seeing the trend go all the way through December for the holidays.

“That means we have jobs to offer people all year round and we have thousands upon thousands of small businesses that are not necessarily hotels or restaurants but they live off of the tourist economy,” Karen Riordan, president & CEO MBACC.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce said the number of visitors expected for the holiday season means local businesses like salons and boutiques can expect a steady stream of revenue the whole year.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.