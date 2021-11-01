Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area

(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a homicide that took place over the Halloween weekend.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 49-year-old Patrick Smith of Marshville, N.C. died Sunday morning at the hospital.

At this point, investigators believe the shooting happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning along Shore Drive. McSpadden added that this information may change as the investigation progresses.

According to the initial incident report, officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Shore Drive in reference to an intoxicated man. When they arrived, they found Smith laying on the sidewalk with a broken arm. At the time the victim was responsive and told officers that he thought he was hit by a car.

Police followed EMS to the hospital where the victim was taken to the operating room.

We will bring you updates on the case as new developments come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

Horry County Police Department vehicles
Coroner’s office identifies 55-year-old woman killed in Little River; homicide investigation underway
North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement says it arrested nearly 300 people during operations...
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
A deadly shooting is under investigation in Dillon County.
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Dillon County, coroner says
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says