Horry County police investigating after 49-year-old man shot, killed in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a homicide that took place over the Halloween weekend.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 49-year-old Patrick Smith of Marshville, N.C. died Sunday morning at the hospital.

At this point, investigators believe the shooting happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning along Shore Drive. McSpadden added that this information may change as the investigation progresses.

According to the initial incident report, officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Shore Drive in reference to an intoxicated man. When they arrived, they found Smith laying on the sidewalk with a broken arm. At the time the victim was responsive and told officers that he thought he was hit by a car.

Police followed EMS to the hospital where the victim was taken to the operating room.

