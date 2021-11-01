‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – You will usually find crowds of people walking up and down the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet on the weekend, but on Sunday there was a different kind of crowd.

Ghosts, vampires, monsters and princesses roamed the Marshwalk on Halloween for its annual event.

“Great crowd, the Marshwalk is always really exciting. The Marshwalk put a lot of effort into this day,” said David McMillan, the general manager of Drunken Jack’s restaurant.

Up and down the Marshwalk, people were lined up to hand out candy to the little trick-or-treaters.

Then later in the night, kids and adults took part in the Halloween costume contest, hoping their creation would land them one of several prizes, including People’s Choice costume, Best Due/Group costume and Best Individual costume.

“It took me a month in total… I had to buy all this stuff off of Amazon,” said Samara Morgan who was dressed as the girl from the move The Ring.

“I am very fortunate that I can stay with my children so I have time to work on it. My whole family does a costume every year. This is my hobby and this is what I enjoy doing and I really like it,” said another Halloween goer who was dressed as Maleficent.

But for many, they said it was just nice to have the tradition back after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“It’s nice to get ready and to be able to offer the hospitality that we’re used to offering,” McMillan said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.