Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – You will usually find crowds of people walking up and down the Marshwalk in Murrells Inlet on the weekend, but on Sunday there was a different kind of crowd.

Ghosts, vampires, monsters and princesses roamed the Marshwalk on Halloween for its annual event.

“Great crowd, the Marshwalk is always really exciting. The Marshwalk put a lot of effort into this day,” said David McMillan, the general manager of Drunken Jack’s restaurant.

Up and down the Marshwalk, people were lined up to hand out candy to the little trick-or-treaters.

Then later in the night, kids and adults took part in the Halloween costume contest, hoping their creation would land them one of several prizes, including People’s Choice costume, Best Due/Group costume and Best Individual costume.

“It took me a month in total… I had to buy all this stuff off of Amazon,” said Samara Morgan who was dressed as the girl from the move The Ring.

“I am very fortunate that I can stay with my children so I have time to work on it. My whole family does a costume every year. This is my hobby and this is what I enjoy doing and I really like it,” said another Halloween goer who was dressed as Maleficent.

But for many, they said it was just nice to have the tradition back after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“It’s nice to get ready and to be able to offer the hospitality that we’re used to offering,” McMillan said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Deadly shooting leaves two dead in N.C.
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

.
‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event
.
Myrtle Beach strengthens relationship between residents, city workers
Motorcycle generic
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Ocean Lakes Campground, troopers say
SCHP: 1 killed in single-car crash in Dillon County