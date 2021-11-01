Gas analysts predict slight drop in prices at S.C. pumps after weeks of increases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The national average gas price saw a small increase from a week ago, but there is good news for those who are feeling the pain at the pump, according to GasBuddy.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He added that for most drivers, gas prices are expected to stop climbing higher and some places could even see some drops in prices in the week ahead.

GAS PRICES | Find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood

“The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply,” De Haan said.

AAA reports that the average gas price in the Palmetto State is at $3.18/gallon, which is well below the national average of $3.40/gallon.

In Myrtle Beach, the average gas price is at $3.17/gallon and in the Florence area, drivers are paying about $3.18/gallon.

The state with the highest gas prices is California which is averaging about $4.58/gallon, while Oklahoma drivers are paying the lowest at $2.98/gallon.

