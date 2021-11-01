Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gas analysts predict slight drop in prices at S.C. pumps after weeks of increases

(Phil Anderson)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The national average gas price saw a small increase from a week ago, but there is good news for those who are feeling the pain at the pump, according to GasBuddy.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

He added that for most drivers, gas prices are expected to stop climbing higher and some places could even see some drops in prices in the week ahead.

GAS PRICES | Find the cheapest gas in your neighborhood

“The odds remain high that gas prices will remain near today’s elevated levels going into the holidays, barring additional OPEC supply,” De Haan said.

AAA reports that the average gas price in the Palmetto State is at $3.18/gallon, which is well below the national average of $3.40/gallon.

In Myrtle Beach, the average gas price is at $3.17/gallon and in the Florence area, drivers are paying about $3.18/gallon.

The state with the highest gas prices is California which is averaging about $4.58/gallon, while Oklahoma drivers are paying the lowest at $2.98/gallon.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

.
Leaders expect busy holiday season with tourists headed to Myrtle Beach
.
‘Great crowd’: Ghouls, goblins roam the Marshwalk during annual Halloween event
.
Myrtle Beach strengthens relationship between residents, city workers
Horry County Police Department vehicles
HCPD: One in custody in connection to Little River homicide investigation