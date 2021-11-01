Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Nice start to the week, cooler weather on the way

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off on a pleasant note with high temperatures in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. The first half the week will be hard to complain with for this time of year.

Sunshine continues with a few more clouds and cooler temperatures Wednesday.
Sunshine continues with a few more clouds and cooler temperatures Wednesday.(WMBF)

Highs will remain in the lower 70s both today and tomorrow thanks to an area of high pressure. Each morning will start in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A dry cold front will bring the changes ahead to the middle of the week as it passes through Tuesday night. In return, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain dry on Wednesday with the first cold front passing through. Jacket weather or a few extra layers will be needed for the middle and end of the week.

It's a cooler than normal week ahead thanks to the passage of a cold front Tuesday night.
It's a cooler than normal week ahead thanks to the passage of a cold front Tuesday night.(WMBF)

Behind the first cold front, a developing low pressure will begin to form just off shore on Thursday and into Friday. In return, highs will fall even more, dropping into the lower 60s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and the upper 50s for highs on Friday! Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a few light showers for both Thursday and Friday as the low pressure system begins to push in some moisture.

Cooler weather moves in and eventually clouds lead way to some rain chances Thursday and Friday.
Cooler weather moves in and eventually clouds lead way to some rain chances Thursday and Friday.(WMBF)

We’ll remain cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Deadly shooting leaves two dead in N.C.
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Latest News

Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Spooktacular forecast for Halloween, cool-down on the way
Sunday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Subtropical Storm Wanda - Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in the Atlantic
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cool and pleasant weather this Halloween weekend