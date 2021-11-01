FIRST ALERT: Nice start to the week, cooler weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re starting the week off on a pleasant note with high temperatures in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. The first half the week will be hard to complain with for this time of year.

Sunshine continues with a few more clouds and cooler temperatures Wednesday. (WMBF)

Highs will remain in the lower 70s both today and tomorrow thanks to an area of high pressure. Each morning will start in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A dry cold front will bring the changes ahead to the middle of the week as it passes through Tuesday night. In return, temperatures will drop into the lower 60s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain dry on Wednesday with the first cold front passing through. Jacket weather or a few extra layers will be needed for the middle and end of the week.

It's a cooler than normal week ahead thanks to the passage of a cold front Tuesday night. (WMBF)

Behind the first cold front, a developing low pressure will begin to form just off shore on Thursday and into Friday. In return, highs will fall even more, dropping into the lower 60s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and the upper 50s for highs on Friday! Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a few light showers for both Thursday and Friday as the low pressure system begins to push in some moisture.

Cooler weather moves in and eventually clouds lead way to some rain chances Thursday and Friday. (WMBF)

We’ll remain cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s on both Saturday and Sunday.

