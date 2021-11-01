Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Mild Tuesday ahead of mid week cool down

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will remain in place on Tuesday before a cooler and more active weather pattern arrives for the middle and end of the week.

Tonight will be clear and seasonable with overnight temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s.

Clear and mild for election day in Myrtle Beach.
Clear and mild for election day in Myrtle Beach.(WMBF)

A surge of cooler temperatures will move in by Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will see plenty of sunshine, but a bit of gusty breeze and afternoon temperatures that only reach into the lower 60s.

Thursday will see skies turning mostly cloudy with the risk of a light shower by the late afternoon and evening. Thickening clouds will lead to another cool day with afternoon temperatures barely making it into the lower 60s once again.

Turning cooler for the middle and end of the week.
Turning cooler for the middle and end of the week.(WMBF)

The end of the week has the potential to be raw, wet and chilly depending on the exact track of an area of low pressure. If the low tracks close to the coast, a steady soaking rain would be likely on Friday and perhaps into parts of Saturday. Should the area of low pressure track further off shore, then just a few showers would be the most likely outcome.

Either way, cloudy skies and some rain is likely for Friday. Add in a northeasterly wind and temperatures will struggle to climb into the middle 50s by Friday and Saturday.

Clearing skies will return by Sunday.

Low pressure off shore may deliver rain by Friday or Saturday.
Low pressure off shore may deliver rain by Friday or Saturday.(WMBF)

