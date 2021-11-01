Submit a Tip
ELECTION GUIDE: What you need to know about Tuesday’s races in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – There are a few key races impacting the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Tuesday.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs at your polling place:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

WMBF News will have team coverage of the voter turnout and winners in the key races.

We’ve put together a guide of what you need to know and were you need to go to cast your vote.

MYRTLE BEACH MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL ELECTION

Mayoral candidates:

** NOTE: WMBF News reached out to all five candidates for interviews. Four provided us with interviews ahead of the election. Gene Ho’s campaign manager declined to schedule one with WMBF News.

City Council candidates (Voters will choose up to three at-large positions):

List of polling locations:

  • Coastal Lane #1 – Horry County Complex, 1201 21st Avenue North
  • Coastal Lane #2 – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center, 971 Canal Street
  • Dunes #1 – Fire Station No. 5, 804 79th Avenue North
  • Jetport #1 – Fire Station No. 3, 2108 South Kings Highway
  • Jetport #2 – General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane
  • Myrtlewood #1 – Myrtle Beach Middle School, 3101 North Oak Street
  • Myrtlewood #2 – Fire Station No. 6, 970 38th Avenue North
  • Myrtlewood #3 – Myrtle Beach Church of Christ, 4500 Wild Iris Drive
  • Ocean Forest #1 – Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway
  • Ocean Forest #2 – Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA, 5000 Claire Chapin Epps Drive
  • Ocean Forest #3 – First Freewill Baptist Church, 900A 67th Avenue North
  • Sea Oats #1 – Gymnasium, First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Avenue North
  • Surfside #4 – Lakewood Elementary, 1675 Highway 396

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL ELECTION

Mayoral candidates:

City Council candidates/at-large seat:

  • Bill Davis
  • Trey Skidmore III

City Council candidates/Ocean Drive Ward

  • Bubba Collins
  • Norfleet Jones

City Council candidates/Windy Hill Ward

  • Nikki Fontana
  • Jolene Puffer

North Myrtle Beach polling locations:

  • Cherry Grove 1 Precinct-Chapel by the Sea Church (1051 Sea Mountain Highway)
  • Cherry Grove 2 Precinct-Fire Station #4 (5345 Little River Neck Road)
  • Crescent Beach Precinct-J. Bryan Floyd Community Center (1030 Possum Trot Road)
  • Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour Residents only)-North Myrtle Beach High School (3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River)
  • Ocean Drive 1 Precinct-Fire Station #1 (1015 2nd Avenue South)
  • Ocean Drive 2 Precinct-St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church- (801 11th Avenue North)
  • Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe Residents only)-Riverside Elementary School (1283 Highway 57 South, Little River)
  • Windy Hill 1 Precinct-Windy Hill Fire Station #3 (801 33rd Avenue South)
  • Windy Hill 2 Precinct-Fire Station #5 (4740 Barefoot Resort Bridge Road)

SURFSIDE BEACH TOWN COUNCIL ELECTION

Town Council candidates (Voters will choose 3 candidates):

  • Alex Samsel
  • Bill Kinken
  • Chris Stamey
  • Judy Henion
  • Laurence W. McKeen
  • LaVerne Kreklau
  • Shawn Shoemaker

Surfside Beach polling locations:

  • Surfside #1 Dick Johnson Civic Center
  • Surfside #2 Calhoun Building- Surfside Methodist Church
  • Surfside #3 Grand Strand Church of Christ
  • Surfside #4 Lakewood Elementary School

CITY OF GEORGETOWN MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL ELECTION

Georgetown mayoral candidates:

  • Jason Collins (Independent)
  • Carol Jayroe (Republican)
  • Brendon Moses Barber (Democrat)

City Council candidates (Voters will choose up to three)

  • Jonathan Angner (Republican)
  • Jimmy Morris (Republican)
  • Jim Clements (Petition)
  • Tupelo Humes (Democrat)
  • Ronald McInnis (Democrat)
  • Dennzon M. Winley (Democrat)

Georgetown polling locations:

  • Dreamkeepers – Howard Center – 1610 Hawkins Street, Georgetown
  • Georgetown No. 1 – Georgetown County Library – 405 Cleland Street, Georgetown
  • Georgetown No. 3 – Beck Recreation Center – 2030 Church Street, Georgetown
  • Georgetown No. 4 – Georgetown Presbyterian Church – 558 Black River Road, Georgetown
  • Georgetown No. 5 – Maryville Social Hall – 2009 S. Fraser Street, Georgetown
  • Pennyroyal – Fire Station #2 – 2900 S. Fraser Street, Georgetown
  • Winyah Bay – National Guard Armory – 3777 S. Fraser Street, Georgetown

HARTSVILLE MAYORAL ELECTION

Hartsville mayoral candidates:

  • Justin Evans
  • Jim Blue
  • Stephen Peterson
  • Casey Hancock
  • Jordan Flowers

Hartsville polling locations:

  • Hartsville #1 - First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall 213 West Home Avenue NOTE: (For this election, Kelleytown Precinct will vote at Hartsville #1).
  • Hartsville #4 - Darlington County Outreach Building - 404 South Fourth Street
  • Hartsville #5 - Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center - 701 West Washington Street
  • Hartsville #6 - Jerusalem Baptist Church Fellowship Hall - 301 South 6th Street
  • Hartsville #7 - Hartsville Skating Arena - 301 S. Marquis Hwy.
  • Hartsville #8 - North Hartsville Elementary School - 110 School Drive

