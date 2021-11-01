Drinks with Danyel: National Family Caregiver Month with Comfort Keepers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The month of November is National Family Caregiver Month. A caregiver is there for someone in need and gives around the clock care.

We caught up with a Comfort Keepers Caregiver and learned about the services they offer.

Something unique about Comfort Keepers is that they offer Respite Care. This service is all about taking care of the caregiver and giving them some time off. Respite Care is all about taking care of yourself so you can be at your best when taking care of someone in need.

