Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Drinks with Danyel: National Family Caregiver Month with Comfort Keepers

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The month of November is National Family Caregiver Month. A caregiver is there for someone in need and gives around the clock care.

We caught up with a Comfort Keepers Caregiver and learned about the services they offer.

Something unique about Comfort Keepers is that they offer Respite Care. This service is all about taking care of the caregiver and giving them some time off. Respite Care is all about taking care of yourself so you can be at your best when taking care of someone in need.

Getting to know people in our community for Drinks with Danyel every Monday on Grand Strand Today.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Investigation underway after 2 found shot, killed in Fairmont, police chief says
A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance...
Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina...
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

gst
Living your best life: Holistic Frequency Therapies
gst
Myrtle Beach Area Children's Theatre- Part 5
gst
Myrtle Beach Area Children's Theatre- Part 1
gst
Myrtle Beach Area Children's Theatre- Part 3