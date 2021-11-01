Coroner’s office identifies 55-year-old woman killed in Little River; homicide investigation underway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation in Little River has now turned into a homicide investigation, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Horry County police were called early Sunday to a home along Little River Inn Lane.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 55-year-old Amy Kopacz died Saturday at her home due to injuries sustained in an assault.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

WMBF News has reached out to the Horry County Police Department to see if they could provide more information on the case. At this time, the department says the investigation is ongoing and there is no risk to the community.

