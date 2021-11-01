Submit a Tip
Coroner’s office: 51-year-old woman killed after crashing into tree in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that happened over the weekend.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 51-year-old Del Ann Treat of North Myrtle Beach died Saturday night after her car hit a tree on Little River Neck Road.

WMBF News has reached out to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety to get more information about the crash.

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

