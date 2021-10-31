Teenage brother, sister killed in N.C. crash

HENDERSON, N.C. (WRAL/WMBF) - A teenage brother and sister were killed in a head-on collision on the way to school in Vance County on Friday morning.

The accident happened on Rock Mill Road in Henderson.

The teenagers were identified as 16-year-old MiAsia Coles and 15-year-old Kenneth Taylor by family members.

Family said the loss of the siblings was a “double hit.”

“It’s a sad time [and] it’s a sad occasion,” said the siblings’ aunt Tiffany Branch.

“It’s tough,” said their uncle James Kearney. “Me, as an uncle, I was kind of a father figure to them. It hit me, hard, too.”

Just before the crash, family said Coles and Taylor had dropped off their two other siblings, Kaya Taylor and Keyara Taylor, at Vance County Middle School.

Then, Cole and Taylor were on their way to Vance County High School when they were involved in the head-on collision.

Click here for the full report.

