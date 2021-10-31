Submit a Tip
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late...
Authorities said multiple people were shot at an event center in Texarkana, Texas, late Saturday night.(Source: KSLA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

