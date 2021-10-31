NBC poll shows Biden approval rating dips to 42 percent

WASHINGTON (WRAL/WMBF) - An NBC News poll shows most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance nine months after he was inaugurated. The national poll also revealed some give the president low marks for uniting the country and overall competence.

The survey found that seven-in-10 adults, including nearly half of democrats, feel that the nation is headed in the wrong direction. Almost 60 percent viewed the president’s impact on the economy as negative.

The poll shows that 42 percent of all adults approve of Biden’s performance, a decline of seven percent since August. Fifty-four percent said they disapprove of the president’s job, an increase of six points since August.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction – up 8 points since August.

The poll comes as leaders of the world’s biggest economies meet at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland and days from Virginia’s closely-watched race for governor. Earlier this week, Biden announced a $1.75 trillion framework for a sweeping domestic policy package.

The Biden administration is facing criticism for inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases in recent months.

“It’s the economy that’s driving it,” said Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press. “It’s this feeling that the economy is struggling to get going.” Todd pointed to a cost of living increase and a bump in average gas prices as reasons for lack of confidence in the economy.

“It’s a terrible poll for the president, not a good poll for the Democratic party,” Todd said.

