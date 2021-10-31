Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NBC poll shows Biden approval rating dips to 42 percent

An NBC News poll shows most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance nine...
An NBC News poll shows most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance nine months after he was inaugurated.(WGEM)
By WRAL News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WRAL/WMBF) - An NBC News poll shows most Americans disapprove of President Joe Biden’s performance nine months after he was inaugurated. The national poll also revealed some give the president low marks for uniting the country and overall competence.

The survey found that seven-in-10 adults, including nearly half of democrats, feel that the nation is headed in the wrong direction. Almost 60 percent viewed the president’s impact on the economy as negative.

The poll shows that 42 percent of all adults approve of Biden’s performance, a decline of seven percent since August. Fifty-four percent said they disapprove of the president’s job, an increase of six points since August.

Seventy-one percent of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction – up 8 points since August.

The poll comes as leaders of the world’s biggest economies meet at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland and days from Virginia’s closely-watched race for governor. Earlier this week, Biden announced a $1.75 trillion framework for a sweeping domestic policy package.

The Biden administration is facing criticism for inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases in recent months.

“It’s the economy that’s driving it,” said Chuck Todd, moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press. “It’s this feeling that the economy is struggling to get going.” Todd pointed to a cost of living increase and a bump in average gas prices as reasons for lack of confidence in the economy.

“It’s a terrible poll for the president, not a good poll for the Democratic party,” Todd said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL/WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov, Donna Karakatsani, and Todor Milkov Stoenchev have been charged by...
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
Subtropical Storm Wanda - Forecast Track
FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in the Atlantic
Jonathan Wilson
New charges brought against Carolina Forest man arrested in child porn investigation

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach strengthens relationship between residents, city workers
Emergency workers and police investigate the scene at a train station in Tokyo on Sunday, Oct....
Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire
Moderna said the FDA needs more time to assess its emergency use authorization request for kids...
Moderna says FDA needs more time to assess its COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of weekend flights