Myrtle Beach paid parking season ends Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The paid parking season ends Sunday in Myrtle Beach.

On-street parking is free from Nov. 1 until March 1, however privately-owned pay-to-park locations may still charge fees, officials said.

According to the city, online registration for residential parking decals has been temporarily suspended.

But the decals can still be picked up in the parking office on the first floor of the Pavilion Parking Garage at the corner of Kings Highway and 9th Avenue North.

