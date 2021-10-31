Submit a Tip
Man found fatally shot inside vehicle in Dillon County, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Dillon County.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said a man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in the Hamer community.

Grimsley did not disclose the name of the victim, but added an autopsy has been scheduled.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

