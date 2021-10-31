Submit a Tip
Horry County police conduct death investigation in Little River area

Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area,...
Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area, department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Sunday.(WAVE 3 News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police conducted a death investigation overnight in the Little River area, department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said Sunday.

Moskov confirmed the investigation was near Little River Inn Lane.

“There is no risk to the community associated with the case,” Moskov said.

Additional details on the investigation were not immediately available.

