FIRST ALERT: Subtropical Storm Wanda forms in the Atlantic

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Subtropical Storm Wanda forms Saturday night in the Atlantic.

Subtropical Storm Wanda
Subtropical Storm Wanda(WMBF)

At 11:00pm, the center of Subtropical Storm Wanda was located near latitude 36.2 North, longitude 45.4 West. The storm is moving toward the southeast near 21 mph, and a slower southeast to east-southeast motion is expected during the next day or two.

Subtropical Storm Wanda - Forecast Track
Subtropical Storm Wanda - Forecast Track(WMBF)

A turn to the northeast or north is forecast to occur on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb. Wanda will pose no risk to the United States.

