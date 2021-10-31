Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Spooktacular forecast for Halloween, cool-down on the way

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with low humidity levels. All in all, we’ll see a picture perfect fall day across the Carolinas.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

For any trick-or-treating plans this evening, temperatures will be cool and crisp, hanging right around the upper 50s and low 60s. A light jacket may be needed for those headed out after sunset, when temperatures will begin to drop quickly.

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(WMBF)

Our dry and pleasant weather will continue nearly all week long! Temperatures will take a dramatic fall by Wednesday, then once again into the weekend. The second half of our work week, temperatures will warm only into the low to middle 60s.

Temperatures This Week
Temperatures This Week(WMBF)

Thursday night and into Friday will bring our next round of rain. This weather maker is what will help to usher in unseasonably cool temperatures looking ahead into next Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are only set to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s!

