FIRST ALERT: Spooktacular forecast for Halloween, cool-down on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy skies this morning will give way to increasing sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon. Highs today will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s with low humidity levels. All in all, we’ll see a picture perfect fall day across the Carolinas.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

For any trick-or-treating plans this evening, temperatures will be cool and crisp, hanging right around the upper 50s and low 60s. A light jacket may be needed for those headed out after sunset, when temperatures will begin to drop quickly.

Halloween Forecast (WMBF)

Our dry and pleasant weather will continue nearly all week long! Temperatures will take a dramatic fall by Wednesday, then once again into the weekend. The second half of our work week, temperatures will warm only into the low to middle 60s.

Temperatures This Week (WMBF)

Thursday night and into Friday will bring our next round of rain. This weather maker is what will help to usher in unseasonably cool temperatures looking ahead into next Friday and Saturday. High temperatures are only set to climb into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.