Deadly shooting leaves two dead in N.C.
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said officers were called to reports of a person shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Leesville Road.
Officers found two men fatally shot upon arrival. Edwards confimed one victim was found inside a vehicle, while the other victim was located outside the vehicle.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairmont police at 910-628-9766, ext.224, or 910-628-5115.
