Deadly shooting leaves two dead in N.C.

Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said officers were called to reports of a person shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Leesville Road.

Officers found two men fatally shot upon arrival. Edwards confimed one victim was found inside a vehicle, while the other victim was located outside the vehicle.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairmont police at 910-628-9766, ext.224, or 910-628-5115.

