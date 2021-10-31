Deadly shooting leaves two dead in N.C.

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot and killed Saturday night in Fairmont, according to police.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said officers were called to reports of a person shot around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Leesville Road.

Officers found two men fatally shot upon arrival. Edwards confimed one victim was found inside a vehicle, while the other victim was located outside the vehicle.

The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairmont police at 910-628-9766, ext.224, or 910-628-5115.

