Authorities investigate deputy-involved shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened just before midnight near Elrod Road and Landis Road in the Maxton area.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

The incident will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

