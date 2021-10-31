Submit a Tip
Another earthquake strikes South Carolina

Several earthquakes reported in the same area last week
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
By Jennifer Ready
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINSVILLE, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:23 a.m. near Jenkinsville. The USGS later updated the magnitude to 2.3.

Two earthquakes were reported near Jenkinsville on Thursday, according to USGS. A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported around 6:28 a.m. The second earthquake was a 1.7 magnitude.

An earthquake was also reported in this same area Monday.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

