Another earthquake strikes South Carolina

JENKINSVILLE, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:23 a.m. near Jenkinsville. The USGS later updated the magnitude to 2.3.

Two earthquakes were reported near Jenkinsville on Thursday, according to USGS. A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported around 6:28 a.m. The second earthquake was a 1.7 magnitude.

An earthquake was also reported in this same area Monday.

