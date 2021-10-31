Another earthquake strikes South Carolina
Several earthquakes reported in the same area last week
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JENKINSVILLE, SC (WYFF/WMBF) - An earthquake was reported in South Carolina Sunday morning, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported around 4:23 a.m. near Jenkinsville. The USGS later updated the magnitude to 2.3.
Two earthquakes were reported near Jenkinsville on Thursday, according to USGS. A 1.8 magnitude earthquake was reported around 6:28 a.m. The second earthquake was a 1.7 magnitude.
An earthquake was also reported in this same area Monday.
