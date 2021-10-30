Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Woman accused of spitting in Bennettsville officer’s face while under arrest

Lyndsey Lightsinger
Lyndsey Lightsinger(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges after authorities said she spit on a Bennettsville police officer.

Authorities said the officer was escorting 25-year-old Lyndsey Lightsinger into the detention center after she was arrested for public disorderly conduct.

They added that she began acting irate and then turned toward the uniformed officer and spit in his face.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to help handle the matter.

As a result, the sheriff’s office charged Lightsinger with assault on an officer while resisting arrest, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and throwing bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer, which carries up to 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov, Donna Karakatsani, and Todor Milkov Stoenchev have been charged by...
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The iconic roadside rest stop is getting a facelift.
‘Bit of a ghost town vibe:’ South of the Border visitors say attraction’s upgrades are much needed
Michael Rustowicz
Suspect identified after barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach resort
Jonathan Wilson
New charges brought against Carolina Forest man arrested in child porn investigation

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Sheriff’s office: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Florence County shooting
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
WMBF News at 6
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns