Woman accused of spitting in Bennettsville officer’s face while under arrest

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman faces serious charges after authorities said she spit on a Bennettsville police officer.

Authorities said the officer was escorting 25-year-old Lyndsey Lightsinger into the detention center after she was arrested for public disorderly conduct.

They added that she began acting irate and then turned toward the uniformed officer and spit in his face.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was then called in to help handle the matter.

As a result, the sheriff’s office charged Lightsinger with assault on an officer while resisting arrest, which carries up to 10 years in prison, and throwing bodily fluids on a law enforcement officer, which carries up to 15 years in prison.

