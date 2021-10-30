Sheriff’s office: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly early morning shooting.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Saturday morning along the 5900 block of Liberty Chapel Road.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies said they heard gunshots inside the home and moments later a victim ran out the front door and said they had been shot.

Deputies went into the home and found another person who was shot and later pronounced dead.

The victim who ran out of the home was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Their condition has not been released.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will release additional information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.