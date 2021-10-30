Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Florence County shooting

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly early morning shooting.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance on Saturday morning along the 5900 block of Liberty Chapel Road.

When they arrived on the scene, deputies said they heard gunshots inside the home and moments later a victim ran out the front door and said they had been shot.

Deputies went into the home and found another person who was shot and later pronounced dead.

The victim who ran out of the home was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. Their condition has not been released.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it will release additional information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov, Donna Karakatsani, and Todor Milkov Stoenchev have been charged by...
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The iconic roadside rest stop is getting a facelift.
‘Bit of a ghost town vibe:’ South of the Border visitors say attraction’s upgrades are much needed
Michael Rustowicz
Suspect identified after barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach resort
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
WMBF News at 6
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
Jonathan Wilson
New charges brought against Carolina Forest man arrested in child porn investigation