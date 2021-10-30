SCGOP hosts weekend-long Republican Action Convention in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Red, white and blue will fill the Marriot at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

The South Carolina GOP is hosting the first-ever “First in the South Republican Action Conference.” The SCGOP describes it as the largest training event for Republicans in the history of the Palmetto State. Three days are dedicated to talking about the issues that impact the party the most heading into next year’s election.

Leading those discussions are some pretty familiar faces.

“You have a well-run party, and you should feel good,” said Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott during his speech at the convention.

Scott serves as the Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

He said his job is about doing everything he can to swing control in the Senate back to the Republican Party. This is why he also served as one of the headliners at the inaugural First in the South Republican Action Conference.

“You can look at this turn-out and see that next year is going to be a great year for turn-out for the Republican Party of South Carolina,” said Scott.

While the senator’s message focused predominantly on voter turn-out, it wasn’t the only topic to fill the halls of the Marriot at Grand Dunes in Myrtle Beach.

The weekend-long event features panels with activists and policy experts on a wide variety of topics from immigration, to education and veterans affairs.

The Democratic Party has been busy in Horry County the past week too, hosting a dinner featuring gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod and Senate candidate Krystle Matthews.

While they don’t have any conventions planned like the Republican Action Conference, a representative said they will be actively engaging with voters during the coming months.

“Going into different communities in Horry County to find out from the people themselves what they need, and what they want to see,” said Horry County Democratic Party Rosemary Wolfe.

Scott’s hoping attendees at the Republican Action Conference will leave ready to recruit more voters to agree with the party’s message.

“That’s how you win elections,” said Scott. “You have to work hard as a candidate. You have to have the right message, but it’s all these volunteers that get the vote out.”

The conference kicked off Friday, it’ll run through the weekend, all the way to Sunday morning when South Carolina U.S. Senator Tim Scott will be there for a “breakfast with a senator” to talk about the last few issues at hand.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.