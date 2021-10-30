Submit a Tip
Paid parking season ends in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach on Sunday

The paid parking season ends on Oct. 31 and will resume on March 1.
The paid parking season ends on Oct. 31 and will resume on March 1.(Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The paid parking season in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach will be ending on Sunday.

On-street parking is free from November 1 until February 28, but some privately-operated lots may still charge parking fees during the fall and winter months.

MORE INFORMATION:

In the city of Myrtle Beach, current parking decals are valid through Dec. 31, 2022.

Online registration for residential parking decals in Myrtle Beach has been temporarily suspended, but you can still pick up a residential parking decal in the Parking Office on the first floor of the Pavilion Parking Garage, at the corner of Kings Highway and Ninth Avenue North.

Online registration is expected to resume in January 2022.

