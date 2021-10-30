Submit a Tip
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – Laurinburg police are searching for answers after a mother and daughter were found dead inside a home Friday night.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of Pine Street in reference to a homicide.

When they arrived, police said they found the bodies of 71-year-old Linda Taylor and her daughter 43-year-old Jennifer Locklear.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigations has been called in to help with the investigation into the double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

