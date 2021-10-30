Grand Strand Halloween store keeps up with last minute costume demands

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Grand Strand Halloween store is making sure it is fully stocked for last-minute Halloween costume ideas.

The family-owned business Imaginations Costume store is open all year round delivering kids and adults many ranges of costumes, special effects makeup and spooky Halloween props. But of course, it’s the weeks and days leading up to Halloween that keep employees busy.

“You know the first couple of weeks it has been steady but as it goes by it’s just busy all the time,” said employee Liz Presnell

Another employee at that Imaginations store said they are not facing any shortages for Halloween. Instead, they are stocked up with the most recent popular horror movies.

“Cruella Deville is one of the most popular ones and then squid game has been huge,” said Presnell “The demands have been super high for those.”

In 2020, many Halloween events were canceled due to the pandemic. This is the first time Halloween will be at full force anywhere you go.

The Friday night before Halloween, people were busy trying to find last-minute costumes and decorations for the spooky holiday. Coastal Carolina University students Bianca Johnson and Christian Steele were among shoppers, trying to get the finishing touches for this year’s costume.

“I kind of figure out what I want to do. I already got one costume. I’m going to be a Christmas edition playboy bunny,” Johnson said.

“You know the movie Friday, I’m Craig. I’m looking for a black shirt that’s it and other than that just a black shirt because the outfit isn’t as bad,” said Steele.

The store is also having orders that will automatically be upgraded to free priority mail and will ship the same day through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.