FIRST ALERT: Cool and pleasant weather this Halloween weekend

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A beautiful weekend is already underway with cool temperatures and increasing sunshine for Halloween weekend. Temperatures today will remain on the cool side, as highs climb into the middle and upper 60s. These temperatures will be a few degrees shy of our seasonable averages for this time of year, which are usually in the low 70s.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

Tonight, cool and crisp temperatures return as lows dip down into the 50s once again overnight. This will set us up for a beautiful Sunday for any Halloween plans you might have in store. Tomorrow’s highs will climb into the low 70s, before quickly dipping down into the 60s after sunset. For any trick-or-treaters out there, it’s not a bad idea to keep the jacket and warm clothes on standby!

Halloween Forecast
Halloween Forecast(WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, pleasant weather will stick around! High pressure keeps consistent sunshine and comfortable temperatures through most of the week! High temperatures will be right on par with our seasonable highs for the year, into the low 70s.

