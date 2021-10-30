Submit a Tip
3 dead, 1 injured after Amtrak train strikes car in North Charleston

Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle...
Authorities say three people were killed and another was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was struck by a train in North Charleston early Saturday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say three people were killed and a fourth person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was struck by a train in North Charleston early Saturday morning.

The North Charleston Fire Department says dispatch received the call just before 2:30 a.m. that there was an accident at the Remount Road railroad crossing involving a vehicle and an Amtrak passenger train.

According to Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh, firefighters and North Charleston Police officers arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and a stopped Amtrak train at the Remount Road railroad crossing. Firefighters located four people near the vehicle and performed medical assessments to determine their injuries.

Julazadeh says three people were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was treated by firefighters and transported to a hospital by Charleston County EMS.

The Amtrak train made a controlled emergency stop after the collision. The train was carrying 500 passengers at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported from the passengers, Julazadeh said. Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.

North Charleston Police and CSX are investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

