Wendy’s jokingly changes name to ‘Meat’ after Facebook becomes ‘Meta’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced their rebranding on Thursday, a popular burger chain decided to jokingly chime in and add to the “meataverse.”

Wendy’s tweeted “changing name to Meat.”

Changing name to Meat — Meat (@Wendys) October 28, 2021

Several other popular brands joined the fun conversation and shared some hilarious tweets.

Slim Jim called the situation “awkward” and said they’ll be going by “MEATA.”

This is awkward- we’re going w/ MEATA — Slim Jim 🚀 MEATA (@SlimJim) October 28, 2021

The social media giant even responded to Wendy’s, or Meat, by saying “Nice to meat you, @Wendys.”

Honestly, just read through the thread and enjoy the laughs.

Facebook Inc. is now called Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the " metaverse.” But the social network itself will still be called Facebook.

