Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years

In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door...
In this Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, photograph, a sign for potential hires stands outside the door to a Hy-Vee grocery store in Sioux Falls, S.D.(David Zalubowski | AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wages and salaries jumped in the three months ending in September by the most on records that date back twenty years as companies are forced to offer higher pay to fill a near-record number of available jobs.

Pay increased 1.5% in the third quarter, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s up sharply from 0.9% in the previous quarter. The value of benefits rose 0.9% in the July-September quarter, more than double the preceding three months.

The figures demonstrate that workers are gaining greater leverage in the job market and are able to command higher pay, more benefits, and other perks like flexible work hours. With more jobs available than there are unemployed people, government data shows, businesses have been forced to work harder to attract staff.

Millions of Americans are responding to rising wages by quitting their jobs for better-paying positions. In August, nearly 3% of American workers quit their jobs, a record high. A higher number of quits also means companies have to raise pay to keep their employees.

In the year ending in September, wages and salaries soared 4.2%, also a record gain.

The wage increases are partly being fueled by an increasing willingness by workers to seek out higher-paying jobs. Workers who switch jobs are seeing some of the sharpest income gains in decades. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, in September job-switchers saw their pay jump 5.4% compared with a year earlier. That’s up from just 3.4% in May and the biggest increase in nearly 20 years. For those who stayed in their jobs, pay rose 3.5%.

Inflation, however, is offsetting the purchasing power of these pay gains. In the third quarter, prices rose at an annual rate of 5.3%, outpacing the boost in incomes. Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, prices rose 4.5%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at the South of the Border location in Dillon...
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach
File photo of police lights
Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Latest News

Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
Myrtle Beach firefighters get new gear aimed at preventing cancer
.
Businesses picking up the pieces, after massive fire heavily damages office buildings near Grissom Parkway
.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
Electrical Lineman training yard at HGTC’s Conway campus now largest in the state
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime