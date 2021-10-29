Suspect identified after barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of barricading himself inside a Myrtle Beach resort has been identified.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 7:15 p.m. Thursday to 1905 South Ocean Boulevard where they negotiated with a person inside the resort.

A Google search shows the location is the Ocean Park Resort.

Less than an hour later, the suspect identified as Michael Rustowicz, was taken into custody.

He is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree domestic violence.

Police said the charges are connected to a situation where he is accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat and threatened to kill her.

