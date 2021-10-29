Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Suspect identified after barricading himself inside Myrtle Beach resort

Michael Rustowicz
Michael Rustowicz(Source: Myrtle Beach Jail)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of barricading himself inside a Myrtle Beach resort has been identified.

Myrtle Beach police were called around 7:15 p.m. Thursday to 1905 South Ocean Boulevard where they negotiated with a person inside the resort.

A Google search shows the location is the Ocean Park Resort.

RELATED COVERAGE | Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort

Less than an hour later, the suspect identified as Michael Rustowicz, was taken into custody.

He is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and second-degree domestic violence.

Police said the charges are connected to a situation where he is accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat and threatened to kill her.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at the South of the Border location in Dillon...
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach
File photo of police lights
Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Latest News

.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Carolina Forest crash, Horry Co. teacher charged with felony DUI
.
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
Ivo Krasimirov Ivanov, Donna Karakatsani, and Todor Milkov Stoenchev have been charged by...
Three in custody after alleged theft of over $850K stemming from tax returns
In this July 28, 2021 image made from a security video taken from a guard's body-worn camera,...
Prison systems adding body-worn cameras to security plans