Robeson County Sheriff’s Office launches body camera program

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is launching a body camera program to help provide greater accountability in law enforcement.

According to the RCSO, deputies began training earlier this month on how to equip themselves with the agencies first ever Motorola/WatchGuard body cameras.

Officials say the new system is designed with technology that allows camera footage to be downloaded automatically each time a deputy arrives at the sheriff’s office and will not allow any manipulation.

The system will also allow deputies to view the footage, which can be utilized as a training tool, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

The cameras are being issued to the patrol division, warrants division, child support division, civil division, traffic division, community impact team, SWAT, and school resource officers in high schools, officials say.

“Body cameras will benefit both the officer and the public,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “I am a proponent of body camera usage as it holds us accountable and is in the interest of transparency thereby providing an extra layer of protection to the men and women in uniform and the public.”

According to the RCSO, deputies will not be required to alert the public they are being recorded. Recordings will not take place during casual conversations, lunch breaks and community meetings.

Wilkins purchased 75 body cameras at a cost of just over $220,000, which includes all hardware for the officer, the patrol car and an iCloud data base, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Officials say there was no cost to the citizens, as the North Carolina Controlled Substance Tax penalties were utilized for payment.

The sheriff’s office will also begin a full transition to the North Carolina Voice Interoperability Plan for Emergency Responders on Monday.

The VIPER system allows deputies to communicate with all other first responders in and outside of the county and beyond in the event of a large-scale emergency.

This [VIPER system] has been a phased in plan with the assistance of funding from multiple sources,” Wilkins said.

For more information on the VIPER system, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.