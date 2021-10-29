No. 24 Coastal Carolina braves elements, slow start in 35-28 win over Troy

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - No. 24 Coastal Carolina braved the elements and the Sun Belt Conference’s top defense for a rebound win Thursday at a soggy Brooks Stadium.

The Chanticleers (7-1) were lifted by a pair of touchdown runs from Shermari Jones and three total scores by Grayson McCall in a 35-28 win over Troy.

The win puts Coastal ahead in the Sun Belt East, pending the result of Appalachian State’s game against ULM on Saturday.

McCall finished the night with 294 yards passing and 61 yards rushing, while Jones led all rushers with 95 yards on the ground.

The Trojans (4-4) were mainly led by running back Kimani Vidal, who had an impressive 142-yard showing against the Chants along with a touchdown.

SOGGY AND SLUGGISH

The Chants had to overcome a slow start as rain poured and wind howled as the game kicked off. Neither team could get anything going on their first drives, but Troy opened up scoring early on a scoring pass from Gunnar Watson to Deyunkrea Lewis.

Coastal didn’t respond until late in the quarter on a 10-play, 80-yard drive ending with McCall’s only rushing touchdown from two yards out. From there, the Chanticleer offense got into gear, as McCall connected with Jaivon Heiligh on a 66-yard touchdown strike to give them a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Heiligh would lead all receivers with 116 yards on the night.

Later in the second quarter, Braydon Bennett took a catch from McCall 71 yards to the end zone, giving Coastal a cushion before Troy would make it a 21-14 game heading to halftime.

MCCALL’S BRIEF EXIT

Chants’ first possession of the second half. McCall took a big hit after finding room to run, taking a minute to get back up. He was later seen vomiting on the field and went to the medical tent.

Backup quarterback Bryce Carpenter then managed the offense from there, leading the back half of an over-eight-minute drive that ended in a short touchdown run by Jones.

McCall would return to the game on the Chants’ second drive of the third quarter and would finish the game.

SEE SHERMARI RUN

Jones had a breakout moment early in the fourth quarter, bolting down the field for a 54-yard touchdown run that once again put the Chants up by two scores. It’s Jones’ longest run of the season to date.

TURNING POINT

The game’s momentum would ultimately swing late with the Chants leading 35-28 with 3:26 left in the fourth quarter and out of timeouts. After the Trojans burned their final timeout, Coastal put the ball in the hands of defensive tackle CJ Brewer on a fake punt that resulted in a first down.

The Chants were able to burn more clock, but eventually did punt the ball back to Troy with 25 seconds left. On the very next play, Watson was sacked and fumbled the ball back to Coastal, sealing the win for the Chants.

VIP

Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill was spotted in attendance at Thursday’s game, days after officially announcing both Southern Miss and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023.

UP NEXT

Coastal Carolina continues Sun Belt play on the road at Georgia Southern on Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

TV information on the game was not available Thursday night.

