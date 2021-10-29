New charges brought against Carolina Forest man arrested in child porn investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest man previously arrested in a child pornography investigation will now face new charges, according to authorities.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 25-year-old Jonathan Wilson was taken into custody Thursday. He was previously arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with ten counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was then released on a $50,000 bond.

On Sept. 29, the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant to examine Wilson’s iPhone. Investigators discovered “multiple sexually explicit images” shared on the Telegram app.

Authoirties also found a video and a still image showing Wilson engaging in sex acts with a minor, later identified as a 2-year-old child. Those were also shared on Telegram, officials said.

Investigators were able to find the child’s mother, who positively identified her daughter and Wilson in the video and image.

The new evidence was provided to a judge, and warrants were then sent out for Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson is now charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond has been set as of Friday afternoon.

