Nearly 300 new houses proposed for Loris farmland

By Zach Wilcox
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A developer has proposed a nearly 300-home subdivision off Highway 66 in Loris, but it’s sparked some debate while still in the planning phases.

Although the plan may see some changes, city leaders feel this could be a positive step in the development of Loris.

“I think the right growth to Loris is very healthy for us,” said Loris interim city clerk Keith Massey.

Massey says there was a steady flow of people coming into Loris businesses all summer long. He added a lot of it is beach traffic with people passing through, but Loris may see a lot more people plant their roots in the area soon.

A proposal to rezone more than 120 acres along Highway 66 just outside city limits would bring 271 new homes.

“I think in order to prosper and move forward with the city of Loris, we will have to do some economic growing, whether it’s housing, industry, manufacturing, something,” said Massey. “As long as it’s done correctly.”

Hartland Properties, who proposed the subdivision, wants to make sure that growth is done correctly too. They told the Horry County Planning Commission they may withdraw the proposal after getting some negative feedback about the sheer size of the proposed development.

“I just ain’t one for confrontation, and I’m just thinking about pulling this and we’re just going to do half-acre lots,” said Patrick Holter on behalf of the project during an Horry County Planning Commission workshop.

The developer says if he changes the plans to half-acre lots instead of 10,000 square-foot lots, they’d probably only have about a 150 new homes. This would still be significant growth for Loris, growth Massey thinks the city is ready for.

“With houses come people, with people come money to go to our stores and restaurants,” said Massey. “That also brings labor force for the possibility of more corporate businesses going out to the industrial park.”

A concern the planning commission frequently brings up with new development is whether the schools in the area could handle the growth.

The county’s principal planner says the schools in this area do have the space.

This was scheduled for a vote next week at the planning commission meeting on Nov. 4, but if the developer pulls it, it could be a few weeks before we see what the new proposal has in store.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

