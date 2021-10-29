Myrtle Beach leaders provide unique opportunity for residents to go behind the scenes with city workers

The City of Myrtle Beach is giving the community VIP access to see what it’s like to be a city worker.

The city’s Neighborhood Services Department is accepting applications right now for it’s MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy.

It’s a free eight-session program, kicking off on January 27, 2022.

The Director, Cookie Goings says the event gives residents a unique opportunity to not only learn more about Myrtle Beach but also those servicing the community itself.

Goings says people who take part will spend time with city workers across several agencies, including sanitation, public works and the Myrtle Beach fire and police departments.

She says participants will get to see what happens behind the scenes while getting to know the workers better in their job environment.

Goings says she was able to understand better how things operate after being employed with the city. That’s why community engagement events like the citizens academy work, because it helps open people’s eyes about what city workers deal with daily.

“But many times we don’t know them because we don’t see them, but we just have this expectation of those who work for the city, the 900 hundred plus employees, we just expect it to work,” Goings said. “My hope is you gain a greater understanding of how it operates, but more importantly you gain a greater appreciation for the people who make it work.”

WMBF talked with some city workers who say the community engagement programs help people to understand what they’re experiencing on the job a bit better.

Captain Jonathan Evans has been with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department for almost 15 years.

He says the career is rewarding, but there are some stressful times some people may not be aware of.

“We can go from one good thing to bad thing to good thing to bad thing and some of those days can be really crazy,” Evans said. “Being on the ambulance for 24-hours can be very stressful and tough. I say that’s probably the biggest thing people may not realize, how much of a toll it takes.”

Master Corporal Tom Vest became a police officer at age 21. He’s served his entire 12-year career with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

“The thing most people don’t realize is how much goes on behind the scenes,” said Vest. “Most people’s interaction with a police officer is going to be on a traffic stop or at an event. But the reality is this job is so much bigger, so much greater than just one interaction. Behind the scenes, we’ve got detectives, support services, dispatch, and they’re keeping everything running, you just don’t see that everyday. That’s why it’s so important to have programs like these because you get to see that.”

“We’re there for them and we’re all part of the community,” Evans said.

The application deadline for the MyBeach 101 Citizens Academy program is December 31, 2021.

As of publication there are only five spots left.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.