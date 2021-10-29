Submit a Tip
The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet has you covered for Halloween fun all weekend

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for spook-takular festivities! The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet will host their costume contest on Sunday for Halloween.

We loved catching up with some of the area restaurants on boo-tiful drink specials, great live music to be expected, and their famous costume contest to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Come along with us for everything you can expect!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

