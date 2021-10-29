The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet has you covered for Halloween fun all weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for spook-takular festivities! The Marshwalk of Murrells Inlet will host their costume contest on Sunday for Halloween.

We loved catching up with some of the area restaurants on boo-tiful drink specials, great live music to be expected, and their famous costume contest to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.

Come along with us for everything you can expect!

