Marshall to join Sun Belt Conference

HUNTINGTON, West Va. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will have yet another new neighbor in the Sun Belt Conference as the league continues its expansion.

Marshall University announced Friday it intends on joining the Sun Belt. The school’s athletic department revealed the move on social media, but exact details on the arrangement were not immediately released.

The Thundering Herd will join Southern Miss and Old Dominion in moving to the Sun Belt, the latter two scheduled to join the league by 2023. All three schools are currently in Conference-USA, of which Marshall has been a member since 2005.

Marshall will reportedly not be the last school in the Sun Belt’s expansion. WMBF sister station WHSV has reported that officials at James Madison University have approved the school’s athletic program to move to the FBS level and to accept an invitation to join the Sun Belt.

The move is pending approval from the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, which is expected next week.

