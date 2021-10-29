Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Marshall to join Sun Belt Conference

Marshall, Sun Belt logos
Marshall, Sun Belt logos(WMBF)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, West Va. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina will have yet another new neighbor in the Sun Belt Conference as the league continues its expansion.

Marshall University announced Friday it intends on joining the Sun Belt. The school’s athletic department revealed the move on social media, but exact details on the arrangement were not immediately released.

The Thundering Herd will join Southern Miss and Old Dominion in moving to the Sun Belt, the latter two scheduled to join the league by 2023. All three schools are currently in Conference-USA, of which Marshall has been a member since 2005.

Marshall will reportedly not be the last school in the Sun Belt’s expansion. WMBF sister station WHSV has reported that officials at James Madison University have approved the school’s athletic program to move to the FBS level and to accept an invitation to join the Sun Belt.

The move is pending approval from the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission, which is expected next week.

Stay with WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at the South of the Border location in Dillon...
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach
File photo of police lights
Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Latest News

Chants are looking to win three straight over the Trojans.
No. 24 CCU welcomes Troy to Conway for nationally televised Thursday night matchup
Old Dominion, Sun Belt logos
Old Dominion joins Sun Belt Conference
Southern Miss, Sun Belt logos
Southern Miss joining Sun Belt Conference, to start play in 2023
East Clarendon 5-star guard Talaysia Cooper and her parents.
East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper commits to South Carolina