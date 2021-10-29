Halloween Events with Kind Keeper Animal Rescue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Kind Keeper Animal Rescue will be at three Halloween events this weekend!

Here is where you can see them:

Friday, October 29th at Backyard Sports Bar Dog Costume Contest from 5pm-7:30pm.

Saturday, October 30th ‘Howl’ O Ween Dog Yoga on Draft at Tidal Creek Brewhouse with Real Hot Yoga starting at 11am.

Saturday, October 30th ‘Boos and Booze’ at Twelve 33 Distillery from 12pm-3pm.

Come hang out with them and see their animals looking for a home!

