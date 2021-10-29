Submit a Tip
GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the...
FILE - In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media at the Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(AP) - Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois says he will not seek reelection next year.

Kinzinger is a critic of Donald Trump’s who is on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack.

The military veteran was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and he is the second to announce he would not seek reelection.

Trump crowed in response: “2 down, 8 to go!”

Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on after nearly a decade in Congress. He also hinted at other political plans.

