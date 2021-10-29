Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: A few light showers, breezy and cloudy day ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mostly cloudy skies continue this morning with breezy conditions as the low pressure system remains off to our northwest today. As you get ready to head out the door this morning, prepare for mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few passing light showers this morning.

Cloudy, breezy and cool for your Friday with the chance of a passing shower.
Highs today will remain limited. We will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a few passing showers. With the winds gusting up to 30-35 mph, the rip current risk remains high today. It’s not the best day for any beach plans. Keep that in mind for your Friday!

Highs will be cooler on Sunday with decreasing clouds. A nice weekend is in store for Halloween.
Mostly cloudy skies early on Saturday will turn partly cloudy by the middle of the day with a gusty breeze and highs in the middle and upper 60s. It’s going to feel like fall as we begin Halloween weekend with dry conditions!

Plenty of sunshine for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Halloween looks spectacular with bright sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Trick or treaters will see clear skies, light winds and temperatures dropping into the 50s by Sunday evening.

