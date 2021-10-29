Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives in time for Halloween

Clear skies and cooler temperatures
Clear skies and cooler temperatures(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are set to return for the weekend.

Some clouds will linger through Friday evening and the first part of Saturday despite slim rain chances. At best, an isolated shower is possible late Friday before move into a dry weekend.

Skies will clear through Saturday but temperatures will be slow to climb. We’ll start out around 50° Saturday morning and only climb to 66° by the afternoon. Winds remain breezy with gusts approaching 25 mph through the evening.

Skies will slowly clear through the day
Skies will slowly clear through the day(WMBF)

Mainly sunny skies return Sunday as temperatures attempt to rebound. We’ll top out around 70° Sunday afternoon with a fall through the 60s into those Trick-or-Treating hours.

Unseasonably cool and dry weather looks to linger through much of next week. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb above 70° most of the week with another big drop possible by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A prostitution investigation in the Myrtle Beach area landed eight people behind bars, Horry...
Prostitution investigation in Myrtle Beach area leads to 8 arrests
The sheriff's office is investigating a shooting at the South of the Border location in Dillon...
Sheriff’s office: Woman started shooting after person tried to repossess her car at ‘South of the Border’
Work is underway on the new Coventry Marketplace, located at the intersection of Highway 17...
Work underway on new Publix shopping center in Myrtle Beach
File photo of police lights
Police: Suspect in custody after barricading inside Myrtle Beach resort
Michael Oerther
Investigators: HCS teacher responsible for deadly crash had three previous DUI arrests

Latest News

A few light showers, breezy and cloudy day ahead
A few light showers, breezy and cloudy day ahead
A few light showers, breezy and cloudy day ahead
Cloudy, breezy and cool for your Friday with the chance of a passing shower.
FIRST ALERT: A few light showers, breezy and cloudy day ahead
Heavier rain and storms are likely late this evening and overnight.
FIRST ALERT: Stormy evening then improving through Halloween weekend