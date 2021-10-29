FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather arrives in time for Halloween

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are set to return for the weekend.

Some clouds will linger through Friday evening and the first part of Saturday despite slim rain chances. At best, an isolated shower is possible late Friday before move into a dry weekend.

Skies will clear through Saturday but temperatures will be slow to climb. We’ll start out around 50° Saturday morning and only climb to 66° by the afternoon. Winds remain breezy with gusts approaching 25 mph through the evening.

Skies will slowly clear through the day (WMBF)

Mainly sunny skies return Sunday as temperatures attempt to rebound. We’ll top out around 70° Sunday afternoon with a fall through the 60s into those Trick-or-Treating hours.

Unseasonably cool and dry weather looks to linger through much of next week. Afternoon highs will struggle to climb above 70° most of the week with another big drop possible by next weekend.

