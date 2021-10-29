Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The end of the regular season is in sight, and plenty of high school football teams in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are fighting for playoff positions.

There are also some big rivalry games on the Friday slate, including Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, South Florence-West Florence and Darlington-Hartsville.

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Socastee (1-5) at Waccamaw (1-6)

Sumter (7-1) at Conway (3-3)

Carolina Forest (4-4) at St. James (3-3)

North Myrtle Beach (4-3) at Myrtle Beach (6-1) [7:05 PM]

South Florence (7-2) at West Florence (6-2)

Darlington (0-7) at Hartsville (3-5)

Dillon (5-0) at Manning (1-5)

Lakewood (2-5) at Georgetown (0-8)

Allendale Fairfax (3-3) at Marlboro County (1-6)

Green Sea Floyds (5-1) at Lake View (7-2)

Carvers Bay (3-2) at Andrews (2-4)

Latta (1-7) at Johnsonville (3-3)

Lamar (5-3) at Scott’s Branch (1-6)

Hannah-Pamplico (3-3) at Timmonsville (0-6)

Cardinal Newman (1-6) at Trinity Collegiate (8-1)

Dillon Christian (1-7) at King’s Academy (2-7)

Carolina Academy (3-6) at Pee Dee Academy (7-1)

Calhoun Academy (7-1) at Christian Acad. Of MB (2-3)

